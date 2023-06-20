The Texas Rangers have surprised a lot of people this season with their 45-27 start. Texas, a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, is in first place in the AL West in mid-June.

There are several players whose talent and play have put the Rangers in the position that they're in, but one player who has truly stood out is rookie third baseman, Josh Jung.

Jung has played in 69 games, hitting .284 with a .848 OPS. He has 15 home runs, 14 doubles, 44 RBIs and 51 runs scored. He has the counting stats to garner MVP votes and is the clearcut frontrunner for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Jung was recently moved up in the Rangers lineup, batting third rather than his usual fifth beforehand. He is grateful that the coaches think he is good enough to hit toward the top of the lineup.

“It definitely feels good,” Jung said. “That's really all there is to it. I mean, I think everyone in here hit third their whole life, pretty much on every team they played on. So when I saw that’s where I was, it was just pretty cool that it was my first time in the big leagues.”

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy called Jung “a winning type of player.” The Rangers have definitely been doing plenty of winning with Josh Jung hitting third. They've won three in a row and are 10-7 in June, holding a five-game lead in the AL West.

Jung is second in All-Star voting among American League third basemen, 50,000 votes behind Matt Chapman.