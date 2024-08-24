It's been a challenging season as a whole for the Texas Rangers after they won the 2023 World Series, and things just aren't getting any easier for them as the 2024 campaign comes down the home stretch. Star pitcher Max Scherzer was set to take the mound in a rehab outing on Friday night as he tries to work his way back from a shoulder injury, but he ended up getting scratched, and according to his manager Bruce Bochy, his status doesn't exactly sound great.

Due to a bevy of injuries, Scherzer has only made eight starts this season (2-4, 3.89 ERA, 38 K, 1.09 WHIP), which is part of the reason why the Rangers have been such a mess this year. He's been on the injured list since August 2nd with a shoulder injury, and after not taking the mound on Friday, Bochy made it seem like his return for Texas this year is very much up in the air.

Bruce Bochy's Max Scherzer stance not good for the Rangers

Given how little he has pitched this season, it's not much of a surprise to see that Scherzer wants to take the mound again for the Rangers this season. The guy is a tried and true competitor, and while his body may not be cooperating with him, the desire is there, even though the 2024 season is coming to its conclusion.

However, there really isn't much of an incentive for the Rangers to push him to get back to the majors. They have a 60-69 record, which means barring a crazy turnaround, they won't be qualifying for the postseason just a year after winning a title. Scherzer himself may want to pitch in the majors again this year, but if he can't even make his scheduled rehab starts, that isn't a great sign.

Whatever the issue may be, Bochy is rooting for his ace to get healthy, because the game of baseball is better when he's on the mound in the majors. At this stage of the game, though, it may just be best for Scherzer to get shut down for the rest of the season before deciding if he does want to return for his 18th MLB season.

Scherzer is obviously going to push to make it back on the mound, but he's running out of time to fulfill that goal as we approach the end of August. His status certainly is worth keeping an eye on over the next few days, but given where Texas finds themselves in the standings, it ultimately wouldn't be much of a surprise if Scherzer doesn't pitch again this season based on Bochy's comments.