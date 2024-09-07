Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy kept it real about minor league pitcher Kumar Rocker amid the team's hunt for a Wild Card spot.

“I'm a little shocked at how well he’s come back from this surgery,” Bochy said via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. “Looking back at spring training, he’s a completely different person so it must have been bothering him then.”

Bochy is referring to Rocker's Tommy John procedure in mid-2023 that delayed his progress in getting to the Major League. Before then, Rocker was truly rocking during his time in college with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Rocker went 28-10 and posted a 2.89 ERA over 42 games from 2019 to 2021. In his final season with the Commodores, he saved his team's season. Rocker threw a no-hitter and 19 strikeouts in the Nashville Super Regionals against Duke University and sent that series to a winner-take-all matchup.

What does Bruce Bochy see with Kumar Rocker on the Rangers?

As Rocker declared for the 2021 MLB draft, the New York Mets selected him 10th overall. However, things didn't go his way, as a procedure delayed his MLB plans, and eventually opted out. Rocker committed to the 2022 draft, where he went third overall to the Rangers.

Although Rocker has dealt with a plethora of injuries, his progress in 2024 has been noticeable. During his stint with Double-A Frisco, he showed his dominance. In 19.2 innings pitched, Rocker gave up only one earned run (a 0.46 ERA) on nine hits with 29 strikeouts and three walks.

He has a variety of pitches. In Rocker's arsenal, he hoists a fastball, slider, curveball and a changeup. His fastball and slider are his most frequently used pitches.

Rangers pitchers Tyler Mahle and Jon Gray both are injured, in addition to starting ace Max Scherzer suffering injuries throughout the season. Scherzer certainly has more days behind him than in front of him. With the injuries on all fronts, Rocker has a chance to make the starting rotation sooner than later if he maintains his success in the minor leagues.

“He’s got great stuff,” Bochy said. “Watching him, his command is really good, his slider is plus plus. He's using all of his pitches. Right on with his command and his stuff. We have time with him. We just feel that he’s where he should be right now as far as his development.”

The Rangers take on their division rival, the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Texas is in the hunt for the last Wild Card spot as the season concludes at the end of September.