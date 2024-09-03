The Texas Rangers have endured a forgettable 2024 season. Texas has dealt with no shortage of injury concerns and their playoff hopes are slim at the moment. Max Scherzer is currently dealing with an injury, but will the Rangers star pitcher return before the end of the season? According to MLB.com, Scherzer is expected to make a rehab start on September 7 and could return to the Rangers starting rotation after the outing barring any setbacks.

The Rangers veteran hurler, who is dealing with right shoulder fatigue, has been limited to only eight total starts in 2024. He has pitched to a respectable 3.89 ERA during that span, although he likely expects to pitch at a higher level. It is difficult to find consistency while constantly dealing with injury trouble, however.

Injuries have unfortunately been a problem for Scherzer over the years. He has not made 30 or more starts in a single season since the 2021 campaign. That season also represents his most recent All-Star appearance.

Scherzer's durability concerns have led some people around the MLB world to wonder if the 40-year-old may retire after the 2024 season. However, Scherzer seems to want to continue pitching in 2025. Perhaps he will bounce back and enjoy a healthier all-around '25 campaign. For now, he is focused on returning to the Rangers rotation before the season comes to an end.

Do the Rangers still have any playoff hope?

The Rangers' chances of winning the American League West are extremely slim, as they currently trail the Houston Astros by 10 games. Their AL Wild Card hopes are not much better. Texas is 9.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the third and final Wild Card spot in the league.

It will take one of the best September performances in recent memory for the Rangers to realistically make any kind of playoff pursuit. It is not impossible, but it is unlikely. Scherzer's return may help Texas get back on track, though.