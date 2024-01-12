As the Rangers look to defend their World Series crown, Texas added some extra backup behind the plate.

The Texas Rangers are still celebrating the first World Series championship in franchise history. But as the Rangers look to run it back, Texas had to ensure they were fully equipped.

To do so, the Rangers have signed catcher Andrew Knizner to a one-year, $1,825,000 million contract, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The backstop has spent his entire MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over five years and 255 games, Knizner has hit .216 with 17 home runs and 76 RBI. However, St. Louis decided to move on from Knizner by non-tendering him after the season. The backstop is coming off of his best season in the majors, hitting .241 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI.

The Rangers are hoping Knizner brings a similar approach to the plate in Texas. But they won't be relying on him in an everyday role, as Jonah Heim has proven to be Texas' catcher of the present and future. Heim set new career-highs in 2023 in batting average (.258), home runs (18) and RBI (95). The backstop earned the first All-Star nomination of his career.

Still, Texas needed some backup if Heim were to suffer an injury. Andrew Knizner will now enter that role.

It'll be a much different scene for Knizner when he comes to spring training. The Cardinals are all he has known. But the Rangers are the defending World Series champions. They'll want to prove that last year wasn't a fluke and that they're here to stay.

Knizner won't singlehandedly keep the Rangers at the top. But he'll offer the team a competent backup behind the plate.