An important arm is back with the Rangers.

The Texas Rangers are bringing back a key arm. The team has avoided arbitration with starter Dane Dunning, ultimately settling on a $3.32 million deal for the 2024 season, as reported by Jon Morosi.

This was the first year of arbitration eligibility for Dunning, a 29-year-old who starred at Florida before making the jump to the professional ranks. Dunning came up to the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 2020 before landing in Texas where he's served as an important piece of their rotation for the last three years.

In 2023, the righty went 12-7 with a respectable 3.70 ERA making 35 appearances. 26 of them were starts. Dunning struck out 140 in 172.2 innings while walking 55. Although he didn't pitch much en route to the Rangers winning the World Series, he's still a guy who eats up innings in the regular season.

The Texas rotation is looking deadly for 2024. Jacob deGrom will be back at some point after Tommy John surgery. The same can be said about Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle. Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney are others who can start. Dunning may have some competition for that fifth spot though, especially if the Rangers did manage to re-sign left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

Given the health situation of deGrom, Scherzer, and Mahle however, it's likely Dunning will get a chance to start every fifth day for the first few months of the 24′ campaign. Texas will definitely be relying on Dunning, who was tied for the most wins on the team with Eovaldi last year.

The Rangers should be competitive again in the American League.