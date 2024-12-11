The 2024 season could not have gone any worse for a Texas Rangers team that was defending its World Series crown. Struck by the injury bug over and over again, the Rangers fell flat last season, finishing out of the playoffs entirely with a disappointing 78-84 record. But Texas isn't about to lick its wounds, as they are intent on returning to contending ways in 2025, as evidenced by their decision to bring back veteran starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on a three-year, $75 million deal.

Bringing back Eovaldi, however, only seems to be step one of the Rangers' bigger plans in free agency — with team president and general manager Chris Young revealing that he intends to bolster the team's pitching — both the starting rotation and bullpen — even further.

“With every offseason, I feel like pitching is a priority. That's no different this offseason. We're focused on building out our bullpen and then we're focused on adding to our starting pitching depth as well. There are a lot of good names out there. We're engaged on a number of levels with both teams and free agents, doing anything we can to upgrade our pitching,” Young said in an appearance on MLB Network's Hot Stove program.

It's not quite clear how big the wiggle room is in the Rangers' budget this offseason, but the good news is that there are still a few quality starting pitchers available on the market, with the best among them being Corbin Burnes. Regardless, signing Eovaldi is a good start.

“[Eovaldi] has played a big role for us over the past two years. Just a tremendous person and competitor,” Young added.

Rangers' grand offseason plans continue

While pitching continues to be valued at a premium, and rightfully so, the Rangers also want to return to their 2023 levels on the offensive side of the ball. They scored 1.24 fewer runs per game in 2024 (4.22) than they did in 2023 (5.46), and that simply has to change if they were to make it to the playoffs in 2025.

“We'd like to also upgrade our offense too. We feel very good about the core position player group that we have. That said, we're open-minded in any way we can to improve our offense. Last year, we felt like we took a step back offensively from where we were in 2023. For us to be successful moving forward, we feel like we need to get back to being an elite offense so we're focused on upgrading there too,” Young said.