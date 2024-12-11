Veteran pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is returning to Arlington, Texas, with MLB insider Robert Murray reporting that the 34-year-old two-time All-Star has agreed to a new deal with the American League West division club.

“BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Murray posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening.

In a separate report, Eovaldi's new contract with the Rangers is reportedly worth $75 million for a span of three years, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a three-year, $75 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Eovaldi, who was considered at the top of the mid-tier free agents, returns to Texas. First on the agreement was @ByRobertMurray.”

Eovaldi has spent his last two seasons in the big league with the Rangers. He arrived in Texas in 2022 on a two-year deal worth $ $34 million contract. He was an instant hit for the Rangers, as he became an All-Star for the second time in his career during his first year with Texas.

In the 2023 campaign, he posted a 12-5 record to go with a 3.63 ERA and a 118 ERA+. He had a dip in the 2024 season where he went 12-8 to go with a 3.80 ERA and 104 ERA+. Overall, he went 24-13 with a 3.72 ERA to go along with a 3.86 FIP, a 1.122 WHIP, and a 110 ERA+ across 54 appearances (all starts) with the Rangers.

Before agreeing to a new contract, Eovaldi, who won a World Series in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and another with Texas in 2023, declined a $20 million player option with the Rangers for the 2025 season. Going by average annual value alone, Eovaldi appears to have made just the right decision to decline his player option, as he landed a much longer and more lucrative contract. For what it's worth, Eovaldi has a calculated market value of $43.592 million for two years over at Spotrac.