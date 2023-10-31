Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia was forced to leave Game 3 of their World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks with what appears to be a serious body injury.

Garcia was seen grabbing his oblique, obviously in pain, after his swing in the middle of the eighth inning. He then came out of the contest to get checked.

Adolis Garcia appears to be in pain after flying out to center pic.twitter.com/EQRHRp3BRG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

According to the latest updates, Adolis Garcia experienced left side tightness, pushing the Rangers to take him out and bring him to the clubhouse for further assessment, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. No other details about the severity of his injury have been revealed, but many are certainly hoping that it isn't serious.

It's definitely a concerning turn of events for the Rangers, especially after Max Scherzer had to be taken out of the World Series Game 3 as well because of a back injury. For those who missed it, Scherzer left the game in the third inning due to what the team said is a back tightness. Prior to his exit, Scherzer has been pivotal for Texas in keeping the Diamondbacks with just two hits.

If Garcia ends up getting sidelined as a result of his latest injury, though, it will certainly be a massive blow to a Rangers team that has largely relied on him to get runs and homers. Remember, it was Garcia who sealed the deal for Texas in Game 1 of the World Series after Corey Seager tied it up in the ninth inning. He is a legitimate threat, and without the 30-year-old slugger, it could get troublesome for Bruce Bochy's men.