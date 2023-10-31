Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia was not in the starting lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks as a result of the injury he sustained in Game 3.

Garcia was forced to exit Game 3 on Monday when he experienced tightness in his left side during the eighth inning. He didn't return following the incident and underwent an MRI after the game.

While he's not in the starting lineup, however, Garcia is reportedly available off the bench, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. It's uncertain if Bruce Bochy will use his breakout slugger, but Garcia could probably serve as a pinch hitter if necessary.

Rangers fans cannot celebrate the fact that he's still in the World Series roster, though. Apparently, the 30-year-old is dealing with a moderate strained oblique and is now getting treatment. Texas is expected to make a decision on his availability depending on how he responds to the treatment. With that said, there remains the possibility that he could be ruled out altogether.

Adolis Garcia is OUT of the Rangers’ lineup for Game 4 of the World Series tonight. Garcia exited Game 3 with tightness in his left side. pic.twitter.com/HfbMVk7J30 — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) October 31, 2023

There were plenty of concerns about Adolis Garcia's condition when he left Game 3 on Monday. It certainly didn't help that Bochy remained mum about the veteran outfielder's condition in his postgame presser, only noting that they were being optimistic.

In a n encouraging sign, though, Garcia was seen wearing workout clothes in Chase Field earlier on Tuesday. He was also seen in the clubhouse carrying a bat and telling reporters “all is good,” per Buster Olney of ESPN.

The Rangers will continue to monitor Garcia's condition. As for the Texas faithful, they can only hope for the best when it comes to his health.