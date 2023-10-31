The Texas Rangers had a 2-1 lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks heading into tonight's World Series matchup. The Rangers have been led by a powerful pitching staff throughout the postseason, but injuries are beginning to take their toll.

Adolis Garcia has been ruled out of Game 4 in Phoenix with an injury problem. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a hilarious response to the Rangers losing to the Diamondbacks in Game 2.

On Halloween less than an hour before the first pitch, baseball beat writer Jon Morosi revealed the latest update on Rangers star pitcher Max Scherzer's status for Game 4.

News this evening: Adolis García and Max Scherzer are officially out for the remainder of the World Series. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 31, 2023

Scherzer gave up zero runs in three innings with two walks and a strikeout on Monday against the DBacks.

The former Detroit Tiger and New York Met went 13-6 on the season with an ERA of 3.77. He had 177 strikeouts in just over 152 innings, showcasing the type of talent fans have come to know and expect from him.

The Rangers Andrew Heaney was expected to take the mound against the Diamondbacks for Game 4. Heaney had a record of 10 wins and 6 losses on the season along with an ERA of 4.15. He was expected to oppose Joe Mantiply of the Diamondbacks. Mantiply had a 4.62 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 39 innings during the regular season. The Danville, Washington native and right-hander has a postseason record of 1-2 with an ERA of 4.26.

The Rangers are hoping to get a boost from their bullpen, led by electric reliever Jon Gray, who has embraced the role of a “villain” after his incredible outing in Game 3.