The Texas Rangers were nearly no-hit on Tuesday night against their archrival Houston Astros. Corey Seager stepped to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and hit a home run to end Framber Valdez's bid for a no-hitter. Social media reacted to the ninth-inning dramatics.

@KeyronL said “Just insane clutch gene.” @BootheBets added, “This gotta be the worst way possible to lose it.” And @dfsdardo went with “That's gotta hurt.”

There was a fair share of Astros haters who were happy to see Valdez lose the no-hit bit.

@MichaelJBier from Foul Territory TV remarked, “Thank GOD for Corey Seager” and he was far from the only one.

“I’ve never loved Corey Seager more than I do right now.” – @_SMFNY.

“This why he the one of the goats” – @retrogamer_04.

“America thanks you!” – @ccombs87.

“All my homies liked that” – @avengedevonfold.

Corey Seager's home run cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Closer Josh Hader came in and walked Marcus Semien to bring the tying run to the plate. Josh Jung hit a long flyout to right field and the Astros won.

The game was an important one for playoff positioning for both teams. The Rangers are on pace to be the first defending champions to miss the playoffs since 2011 and are chasing many teams including the Astros. The loss brought their playoff odds down from 8% to 5.9%, according to Fangraphs.

The Rangers and Astros will lock horns in a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. After that, the Rangers face fellow American League playoff hopefuls in the Yankees, Red Sox, and Twins in consecutive series. The Rangers must win on Wednesday to get that stretch started on the right foot.

The Astros also have a series with the Red Sox followed by the Tampa Bay Rays coming up. While they have a much better chance of making the playoffs, they should be looking to finish off their rival on Wednesday.