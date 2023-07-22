Texas Rangers superstar Corey Seager left Friday night's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an apparent hand injury, which he sustained sliding headfirst into second base. However, the Rangers received some good news on the status of their shortstop's injury.

Seager's X-rays came back negative, which is great news. The diagnosis is a “sprained right thumb” and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Seager is day-to-day, according to Jeff Wilson.

The shortstop already missed a significant chunk of the season with a hamstring injury, so Seager avoiding major injury is an especially fortunate break. The Rangers' best player hit his 15th home run of the year in the sixth inning and also recorded a double on the play he suffered the hand injury.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rangers lost Friday's game against the Dodgers 11-5 to end their six-game win streak. Texas is still on top of the AL East with a 58-40 record. They lead the Houston Astros by 3 games.

Texas is in great shape approaching the final third of the season. They're likely to try and add some back-end bullpen talent and maybe a designated hitter by the August 1 trade deadline. The Rangers' season has gone better than anyone expected. It looks like they're going to be real contenders in October, so they definitely need Corey Seager to be in top-shape at that point in the year.

Seager will have an MRI Saturday to evaluate if there is any other significant damage for the thumb. The shortstop will probably miss the rest of the Dodgers series and return to the lineup next week.