Nobody expected the Texas Rangers to have baseball's fifth-best record entering the second half of the 2023 MLB season. But here they are at 54-39, 3 games ahead of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. The Rangers' eagerness to spend in recent years has paid off, but now it's time for the front office to make a few more moves. Texas should particularly target short-term veteran help, like Andrew McCutchen, to maximize this excellent season.

The August 1 MLB trade deadline could make the Rangers real contenders in October, if they pursue these four players.

Andrew McCutchen, OF/DH, Pittsburgh Pirates:

Andrew McCutchen is a former MVP and a 5x All-Star. He's 36 years old now, but he's still hitting .268 with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases. The Rangers' lineup has a lot of depth, but production from the DH spot has been a bit weak.

McCutchen has strong value as a veteran and can obviously play the outfield as well if needed. Texas doesn't need McCutchen to be a superstar. They just another consistent bat in the lineup with some positional flexibility. Ideally, he would provide just that and hopefully some clutch hits in the playoffs.

The Pirates have expressed they don't have interest in trading McCutchen, and he also wants to stay in Pittsburgh. However, the Pirates are in the midst of a really rough month and their playoff chances look extremely slim.

Pittsburgh just activated McCutchen off the IL, so the Rangers should monitor his health and see if he puts together a strong stretch ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.

Daniel Bard, RHP, Colorado Rockies:

Outside of designated hitter, the other major need for Texas is relief pitching. The lineup is excellent, and the rotation, despite losing Jacob deGrom, has been very solid. Rangers general manager Chris Young has already expressed that Texas will try to add at least one bullpen arm via trade.

Rockies' reliever Daniel Bard has had a spectacular career revival. He's now 38, but he has a 1.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31.2 innings. Last season, he put up a 1.79 ERA and had 34 saves.

Bard started his career with the Boston Red Sox, and then didn't play in MLB from 2013 to 2020. Since returning to baseball, Bard has been an excellent closer for the Rockies.

However, Colorado will definitely be selling at the trade deadline, particularly on their impending free agents. The Rockies hold the third-worst record in baseball and are nine games back from fourth-place in the NL West.

The Rangers could certainly use a go to guy in the back end of the bullpen. They rank 26th in baseball in save percentage. In 33 opportunities, Rangers' closers have only closed games with 17 saves.

Bard is under contract through 2024 and scheduled to make $9.5 million next year. The Rockies aren't actively shopping Bard, because he won't leave them for free this offseason. Still, the Rangers desperately need bullpen help and should try to find a price for the veteran reliever. He's likely the best reliever that will be available at this year's trade deadline.

If Colorado doesn't wish to part ways with Bard, they might be more willing to move LHP Brad Hand. Hand will be a free agent this offseason, and has struggled a bit this year with a 4.99 ERA, but he's more talented than most of the Rangers' bullpen arms. A year ago, he posted a 2.80 ERA through 45 innings.

Josh Hader, LHP, San Diego Padres:

Like the Rockies, the Padres might be forced into parting ways with some talented veterans at the trade deadline. Despite a massive payroll, San Diego is fourth in the NL West and 10 games back from the lead.

Josh Hader is on a one-year contract, and he's been absolutely dealing this year. In 34 innings, Hader has allowed just four runs, earning him a 1.06 ERA, which is a ridiculous 386 ERA+.

Hader will be a free agent after this season, and it's a safe bet he won't want to stay with the underperforming Padres. With his performance this season, he'll likely have offers anywhere he chooses.

San Diego should do the smart thing and move him ahead of the trade deadline before they lose him in free agency for nothing. Hader would be an excellent pickup for the Rangers as they gear up for the postseason. It would be an added bonus if he chooses to stay in Texas going forward, as he's still just 29.

Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox:

The White Sox are reportedly selling everyone except for four players at the trade deadline: Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr.

That means starting right-hander Lucas Giolito, who is also a free agent after this season, is available. Giolito has a 3.45 ERA and 117 strikeouts.

Starting pitching isn't a problem right now for the Rangers, but it can always be bolstered. It never hurts to have an extra talented arm in the clubhouse, particularly as a insurance against injury. Giolito has three career seasons over 175 strikeouts and could be a nice fit for the Rangers for the remainder of this season, as well as for their future plans.

The White Sox are another organization that's in a brutal spot. Their exorbitant payroll is not paying dividends, and they sit at 39-55. Everyone knows the White Sox' store is open, so the Rangers should pursue Giolito, among other Chicago assets. They can't be too hard to negotiate with right now.