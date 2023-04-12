Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Texas Rangers placed SS Corey Seager on the 10-day IL Wednesday with a hamstring injury, per Talkin’ Baseball on Twitter. Seager was forced to leave Texas’ game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after suffering the injury.

Overall, the Rangers have started the 2023 season strong, going 7-4 through their first 11 games. The Rangers improved their roster over the offseason, but it was unclear exactly how well they would perform this year. The early results have been promising, as their Jacob deGrom-led pitching staff has flashed signs of potential. Offensively, Corey Seager continues to lead the charge, which only makes this injury news even more detrimental.

Seager is slashing an impressive .359/.469/.538 with a 1.008 OPS and one home run through 11 games in 2023. He’s also added four doubles during that span. Seager has power without question, but he’s also a reliable pure hitter. For his career, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star owns a .287 batting average.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although his number dropped off a bit in 2022 with the Rangers, ultimately hitting just .245 with a .772 OPS, Corey Seager still made the AL All-Star team. The shortstop seemingly traded some of his batting average potential for power, as he crushed a career high 33 home runs during the 2023 campaign.

The Rangers are hopeful that Corey Seager can return quickly from his hamstring injury. However, as people around the sports world are well-aware of, predicting the timeline for hamstring injuries is always difficult.

We will monitor and provide updates on Corey Seager’s injury as they are made available.