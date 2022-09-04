Dallas Keuchel’s fall from grace continues with Rangers’ unsurprising move after back-to-back stinkers

Dallas Keuchel’s 2022 season has been terrible in all aspects of the word. The former Cy Young winner came into the 2022 season looking to avenge his terrible campaign. However, he has somehow performed worse than he did the year prior. After being cut by the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Keuchel found himself with the Texas Rangers.

After a few good starts for their minor league division, the Rangers decided to promote Dallas Keuchel to the big leagues for a few start. It couldn’t have gone any worse for the team. In his two starts, Keuchel posted an absymal ERA of 12.40 in just 10 innings pitch. It’s no surprise, then, that Texas has decided to start the process of cutting him by designating him for assignment. (via MLB Trade Rumors)

It’s hard to see a world where the Rangers keep Dallas Keuchel, not after the disastrous two games he put up for them. It wasn’t always like this for Keuchel, though: there’s a reason he won a Cy Young award. His 2020 season with the White Sox saw put up league-best numbers across the board.

After that season, though, Keuchel just fell off completely. 2021 saw the then-White Sox pitcher post a 5.28 ERA for the season. At the time, people chalked it up to one bad season, perhaps due to a myriad of injuries. However, the 2022 season saw his numbers tank. He posted a whopping 7.88 ERA in eight starts for Chicago, and a 9.68 ERA in four starts for Arizona.

Perhaps some team out there will sign Dallas Keuchel to another minor-league contract, believing that they can be the one to fix his issues. At this point, though, it seems like retirement might be a very real possibility for him.