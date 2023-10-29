The Texas Rangers fell at home in Game 2, allowing the Arizona Diamondbacks to tie the World Series at 1-1. Now that the series is shifting to Arizona, the pressure is on Texas to also win on the road.

MLB legend Derek Jeter, however, is not worried about the Rangers when it comes to road games. The Yankees great said as much during FOX Sports' broadcast of Game 2 at Globe Life Field, noting how sensational Texas has been on the road this postseason.

For what it's worth, the Rangers have yet to lose on the road in the 2023 MLB playoffs. They are are 8-0 so far in away games, highlighted by their four wins at Minute Maid Park during the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Texas also won twice on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card round and against the Baltimore Orioles in the divisional series.

“As good as Arizona feels about going home, Texas feels good about going on the road,” Jeter said after the Diamondbacks dominated Game 2 with a 9-1 drubbing of the Rangers.

While the Rangers' loss on Saturday is definitely quite concerning, Derek Jeter makes a good point about the team. No one cannot count out Texas just yet, especially with how they have performed so far. It's also not the first time that they have lost that bad at home, with Game 4 against the Astros seeing them succumb to a 10-3 trashing.

Of course the Rangers won't have it easy against the Diamondbacks. Arizona has done a good job protecting their home court so far, going 3-1 in the four home games it has played in the 2023 playoffs.

The World Series Game 3 on Monday will certainly be interesting. Jeter has the Rangers winning in six games, but that will not be possible if they can't take a game or two on Arizona's stomping grounds.