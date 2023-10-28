The Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an exciting World Series. Adolis Garcia and the Rangers managed to escape the Astros with a dominating Game 7 win. As the World Series takes off, baseball legend and commentator Derek Jeter made his predictions, which should please Texas fans.

Derek Jeter takes the Rangers to win the World Series

Jeter went on the Fox Sports pregame show to give his thoughts.

“Yeah, I mean, it could go either way, but I'll tell you what,” Jeter said, “I think the Rangers win this in six,” per FanNation.

The Rangers had a long battle with the Astros, but their hard work paid off. They will carry much-needed momentum into the series as they face a fiery Diamondbacks team.

Like Texas, the Diamondbacks outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies in a seven-game series. Ketel Marte gave Arizona an offensive spark with his red-hot hitting. The 30-year-old won the NLCS MVP after a .987 OPS and five extra-base hits.

The Rangers have hard hitters of their own. Adolis Garcia was the ALCS MVP. Garcia had 4 hits in Game 7, two of which were home runs. In addition, the recent All-Star was responsible for 5 RBI in the game. He and Corey Seager look to spearhead the Rangers' attack.

Game 1 of the World Series is already packed with action. Both teams have already scored as the middle of the fourth inning approaches.

Will Derek Jeter's prediction come true? Can the D-backs prove him wrong? As far as Texas fans are concerned, the Rangers are the truth.