Most baseball followers aren't huge fans of these in-game interviews in the playoffs, but at least Ken Rosenthal is good at doing them, right? In Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter clutched up in the bottom of the first inning, smacking an RBI double to right center field, driving in Corey Seager. Shortly after, the red-hot Adolis Garcia brought Carter in and in the dugout was waiting Rosenthal. The outfielder proceeded to give the perfect interview.

Via FOX Sports MLB:

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/1718062644597535229

First-ever Fall Classic for Carter and he's already producing. I'd be fired up if I was in the World Series 21 years old, too. Carter played just 22 games in the big leagues during the regular season for the Rangers but clearly showed he belonged, hitting .288 with five homers and 12 RBI.

In the playoffs, Carter was slashing .308 in 12 games prior to the series opener with one bomb, six doubles, and five RBI. This stage isn't looking too big for the youngster by any means. It's every kid's dream to play in the World Series and Carter is already living in early in his MLB career. A true blessing.

This series between the Rangers and Diamondbacks should be an interesting one with both teams taking their unique road to this point. It's also quite refreshing to see two different ball clubs on the grand stage.

At the time of writing, The D-Backs now lead 3-2 after putting up three runs in the top of the third. Game 1 is already a good one.