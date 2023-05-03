Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Rangers had their season end with a Game 7 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and head coach Gerard Gallant did not pull any punches when he was asked about the rumors of him being fired, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

“Can’t believe I have to answer some of these questions about me getting fired,” Gerard Gallant said, via Walker.

Gallant continued to defend himself, citing his record as a coach in the NHL.

“If I can’t stand by my record and what I’ve done, I think there’s something wrong,” Gallant said, via Walker.

The Rangers entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a lower seed in the matchup with the Devils. However, general manager Chris Drury added Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane ahead of the trade deadline. The expectations were for the Rangers to compete for a Stanley Cup, especially coming off of a year in which they made the Eastern Conference Final.

Gallant said that he has not spoken to Chris Drury yet since the end of the season, and then Gallant went into the defense of his coaching career, according to Walker.

The Rangers have some questions to answer this offseason. Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller are restricted free agents, while Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane among others are unrestricted free agents. It will be up to Chris Drury to answer those questions. Before then, the Rangers will have to figure out what to do with Gallant.