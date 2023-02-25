The Texas Rangers went all out in the offseason to revamp their starting rotation. The Rangers signed Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney to free agent deals, and they traded for Jake Odorizzi from the Atlanta Braves in November.

With Martin Perez and Jon Gray already in the fold, it seemed as if the Rangers were going to decide to stand pat with their rotation. However, Rangers general manager Chris Young decided otherwise, as he came to terms with Nathan Eovaldi on a multiyear contract deal in late December. Eovaldi was linked with teams such as the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox, but in the end, the right-hander elected to take his talents to Texas.

With six veteran starters on the roster, Young is not ruling out the possibility of the AL West side rolling out a six-man rotation for the 2023 campaign.

“Well, I think that’ll sort of sort itself out as we get into camp here and into games,” Young said during a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s “The Hang Zone” show. “Some of that will be dictated on performance, some of it based on personnel and who we have available.

“And some of this the schedule early in April, but there may be moments throughout the season where we decide we need a six-man, if we have a stretch where we have, you know, 29 out of 30 or something like that, maybe it would be smart to go to a six-man. … But that said we’re going to evaluate over the next few weeks, we haven’t committed to a five-man, a six-man, four-man, or a two-man, we just are going to decide as we go what the right rotation is.”

A six-man rotation for the Rangers over the early stages of the upcoming season would provide a bit more rest to their veteran hurlers, especially deGrom and Heaney. The two left-handed pitchers are coming off of injury-plagued 2022 seasons.

The Rangers kicked off their spring training schedule on Friday with a 6-5 road defeat to the Kansas City Royals. They will once again square off with the AL Central club on Saturday for a home contest.