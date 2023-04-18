Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

When the Texas Rangers signed Jacob deGrom in the offseason, fans were warned about his durability. Yes, deGrom is one of the best pitchers in the league. His stuff is plain nasty: a 99+ mph fastball and a 92 mph changeup make for a lethal combo. However, it seems like every year since 2020, deGrom’s body gives out seemingly randomly. Case in point: his most recent start. deGrom was in the middle of a potential no-hitter when he was pulled from the game in four innings. The reason, according to the Rangers, was due to wrist soreness.

Naturally, fans would be worried about the status of Jacob deGrom and his injury. As it turns out, though, deGrom is just fine, at least according to his statements, per Jeff Wilson.

“Jacob deGrom tells reporters that he probably could have kept going and isn’t too concerned about his right wrist soreness. He hopes to make his next start this weekend. #Rangers”

It wasn’t always like this for deGrom. Early in his career, the former Mets ace was a durable pitcher. He wasn’t a workhorse or anything, but he wasn’t also consistently missing starts. It was only towards the end of his career in New York that he’d be facing injury troubles. Fans were hoping that those injury woes would be gone with the Rangers, but alas, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Here’s to hoping that deGrom doesn’t miss that much time for the Rangers. When he’s on, he’s arguably the best pitcher in the MLB right now. No one could top his peak even if they tried… and countless of others have tried.