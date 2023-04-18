A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom has left Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals after tossing just 58 pitches across four innings of work on the mound.

The Rangers announced that the reason for Jacob deGrom’s premature exit from the game was due to precautionary with right wrist soreness.

“Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom was removed from tonight’s start in Kansas City as a precaution with right wrist soreness. He will continue to be evaluated.”

This is a concerning development for Jacob deGrom and the Rangers. deGrom was having a solid outing until he was pulled from the contest against the Royals, having already struck out five Kansas City batters and with only a walk allowed through his time on the mound. The Rangers also gave him a great run cushion early, with the team ahead, 3-0, when he left the game.

The hope for the Jacob deGrom and the Rangers is that he won’t be needing a stint on the injured list. The 34-year-old hurler has been sensational since getting shelled for five earned runs on six hits in his Rangers debut in late March during an 11-7 home win against the Philadelphia Phillies. In the two games between that start versus the Phillies and tonight’s matchup versus the Royals, Jacob deGrom made two starts and allowed only three earned runs on nine hits, and struck out a total of 20 hitters across 13.0 innings.

deGrom signed a five-year deal worth $185 million with the Rangers in December after nine seasons with the New York Mets.