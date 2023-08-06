MLB All-Star seasons are always a delight for players as they fulfill the bonuses embedded in their contracts. Although, injuries are able to suck the fun out of the otherwise fantastic style of play that they have been showing. This is precisely what happened to Josh Jung. The Texas Rangers third baseman took a big hit from their game against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins.

The MLB All-Star underwent x-rays and evaluations. Their Rangers manager, Bruce Bochy, confirmed that Josh Jung had fractured his left thumb and will miss a couple of games to recover, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News.

His injury occurred during the sixth inning of their Marlins match. Josh Jung was catching a 109-mile-per-hour line drive from Jorge Soler. His hand, unfortunately, got hit by the fastball and his thumb suffered the consequences. The Rangers still got the win with a six-to-nothing scoreline. However, one of their best players came at the victory's expense.

While there has not been a confirmed timetable for his return, these injuries usually last for nearly two months. The absence for roughly six weeks will surely affect Texas' ability to remain atop of the AL West. Blood-hungry teams like Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners have been able to find their groove. They have both netted six wins and eight wins in their last 10 matchups respectively. Not to mention, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have been in desperation mode. They will give anything to move up to a spot where they can fight for a wild card position.

Will they be able to close out games without Josh Jung?