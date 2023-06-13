Texas Rangers' third baseman Josh Jung sits atop the AL Rookie of the Year odds at +230 on FanDuel. Trailing close behind at +270 is Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown are also in the running at +450 and +700 respectively.

Jung is putting it together nicely at the plate this year, hitting .287 with 13 homers and an OPS+ of 130. With 40 RBIs, he leads all MLB rookies. He's also reached base seven times over his last five games, launching a homer and a double in the stretch.

The Rangers took Jung eighth overall in the 2019 MLB draft and called him up from Triple-A last September. In his debut, Jung launched a home run in his first MLB at-bat. Over 102 plate appearances last year, Jung hit just a tick above .200 and didn't have enough at-bats to lose his rookie status.

But this season, the rookie kicked things off with a hot start. He earned AL Rookie of the Month honors in April, leading AL rookies in hits, homers, and RBIs.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jung has been a reliable contributor to the Rangers' very successful season so far. At 41-24, Texas is tied for baseball's second-best record.

After finishing fourth in the AL West at 68-94 in 2022, the Texas' free agency investments are paying dividends. Rangers superstar Corey Seager missed a large chunk of games with a hamstring injury, but he's back now and hitting .385. He's posted a remarkable 175 OPS+ in 34 games.

If Jung keeps up the strong production and the Rangers can stay healthy, Texas will likely head back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.