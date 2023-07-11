The New York Rangers have agreed on a contract with restricted free agent defenseman K'Andre Miller, the team announced.

The deal should be in the two-year, $7.8-8.0 million range, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post. That would give him an average annual value from $3.9-to-$4.0 million. It is a bridge deal for a 23-year-old defenseman who has become a staple of the Rangers' defense over the last couple of seasons.

Miller was selected in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Rangers, and made his debut in the 2021 season. He solidified a role with the Rangers in the 2021-2022 season, when he played alongside Jacob Trouba, who is now the team's captain.

It will be interesting to see if new coach Peter Laviolette plays with the defensive pairings a bit and try to see what K'Andre Miller could do next to Adam Fox, or if he stays with the current pairings. Adam Fox has shown to work well with Ryan Lindgren, and Miller seems to work well with Jacob Trouba. The third pairing figures to be free agent signing Erik Gustafsson and Braden Schneider.

With Miller still being very young at 23, and if he takes the steps that many expect, he could be in for a big payday and a long-term deal in two years when this bridge deal expires.

Outside of Patrick Kane or Vladimir Tarasenko taking a discount to remain with the Rangers, the last remaining order of business for the team regarding retaining players restricted free agent winger Alexis Lafreniere. The Miller deal leaves the Rangers with almost exactly $3 million to work with in their negotiations with former No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere, according to Vince Mercogliano of USA Today Sports. His deal is expected to end up as another bridge, in the range of two years for $2.5-$2.75 million a year, according to Mercogliano.

Miller is locked in, now the Rangers just have to square away Lafreniere's deal, then the roster will be ready to hit the ice for training camp.