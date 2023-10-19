Leody Taveras just made one of the greatest defensive plays in recent MLB playoff history. The Texas Rangers outfielder prevented what would have been a solo home run by Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning of Wednesday night's Game 3 of the American League Championship Series in stunning fashion.

You just have to see it to believe it.

Of course, X was instantly flooded with reactions from every corner of the baseball world to that sensational play by Taveras, who will need a photo of his catch displayed in his living room.

Baseball Savant forgot to account for the existence of Leody Taveras pic.twitter.com/yT6I3pwJKP — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) October 19, 2023

“Leody Taveras was rated the best defensive outfielder in the Rangers system three years in a row as a prospect. Just saying,” shared Baseball America in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

ALL of the angles on Yordan getting robbed by Leody Taveras! 👏 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/DC8XvRuX8g — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023

“LEODY TAVERAS WHAT AN INSANE CATCH!!” uttered a shocked Ben Verlander.

The Rangers have won the first two games of the ALCS in Houston and the Astros entered Game 3 wanting nothing more than to return the favor and steal a game on the road to cut Texas' series lead in half.

The Astros took control of Game 3 early, as they repeatedly tagged Rangers starter Max Scherzer for runs. Scherzer was charged with five runs on five hits before he was replaced prior to the start of the fifth inning.

Apart from his defense, the 25-year-old Taveras has also been doing well at the plate in the postseason. He entered Game 3 batting .750 with a .857 OBP, a home run, and a stolen base in the playoffs.