Former Texas Rangers star Ian Kinsler made an appearance on the mound at Globe Life Field just before Game 3 of the 2023 American League Championship Series between his old team and the Houston Astros to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Kinsler also took the opportunity to let everyone know he's for Israel amid the country's ongoing war against Hamas.

Ian Kinsler threw out the first pitch tonight in a Team Israel jersey 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/tcxE2kJq50 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023

Although there is plenty of baseball left to be played in the MLB playoffs, Kinsler's gesture is a reminder that there are much more serious events happening in the world today. Not everyone is going to agree with Kinsler's stance, but that's for another story to discuss. In any case, here's hoping that peace will eventually be achieved.

The Rangers enter Game 3 of the ALCS in a favorable position, having won the first two meetings against the Astros on the road. With home advantage and a future Hall of Famer starting for them in Max Scherzer in the third game of the series, Texas woke up Wednesday with great confidence in their chances to push Houston to the edge of playoff elimination. That is going to be easier said than done, but the Rangers have lots of reasons to be optimistic that they will end up on top when it is all said and done in the series.

Kinsler is well-known among Rangers fans, especially since he spent eight of his 14 seasons in the big leagues wearing Texas threads. He also earned three All-Star nods during his stint with the Rangers from 2006 to 2013. He last appeared in a game in the majors in the 2019 MLB season with the San Diego Padres.