The 2024 season is not officially over for Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer, but many fans are already speculating about what is in store for him in 2025. He just turned 40 years old at the end of July and will be a free agent this winter. As the injuries continue to pile up, it is only natural to wonder if the future Hall of Famer is ready for the grind to stop.

Scherzer is not willing to submit to his body just yet, though. He remains confident in his ability and is eyeing at least one more dance in The Show before retiring.

“When I’m out there, I’ve been able to compete,” Scherzer said, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. “I can still pitch at a high level. I look at things like my slider, which I went into the season wanting to fix, and it’s been really good. I still see myself as able to compete and win.”

The aura surrounding the three-time Cy Young (won in both leagues) is admittedly not the same as it was just a few years ago, but he has a point. Scherzer is a competent pitcher when on the mound, posting a 3.89 ERA in eight starts this season. The right-hander is obviously in decline, as is the case with almost every pitcher his age, but the baseball-watching world is not witnessing an ugly end by any means. At least not yet.

Max Scherzer has yet to fall off a cliff

An abysmal outing in the National League Wild Card Series versus the San Diego Padres in 2022 soured many on his New York Mets tenure, but Scherzer still recorded a 3.02 ERA during his tenure in Queens. He then pushed through injuries as best he could and shared in a World Series championship with the Rangers last year. The eight-time All-Star still has sufficient talent and skill in his 17th big-league campaign.

What should cast the most doubt about a sustainable comeback, both in 2024 and going forward, is clearly his health. Max Scherzer underwent back surgery in the offseason, sustained a thumb injury during rehab and is now on the 15-day injured list with shoulder fatigue. Considering the Rangers are 56-67 and sit 11 and a half games outside of the third and final American League Wild Card slot, there is a chance that his already-abbreviated season is done.

Although he has nothing left to prove, Scherzer has something left to give the sport. Despite some of the red flags, multiple franchise should value him this offseason.