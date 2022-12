By Joey Mistretta · 1 min read

Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Robert Murray. Eovaldi, who previously pitched for the Boston Red Sox, gives the Rangers another veteran starting pitcher. Texas entered free agency with a desire to build a quality starting rotation and that is exactly what they have done. Eovaldi is set join a pitching staff that includes Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Martin Perez.

