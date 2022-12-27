By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Texas Rangers are going for it. However, they happen to play in a competitive American League West division. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are projected to battle for the top spot in the division in 2023. The Los Angeles Angels could also make some noise following their busy offseason. But can the Rangers, who’s free agency was highlighted by signing Jacob deGrom, make a playoff run?

Texas improved their roster without question this offseason. And with the addition of a 3rd Wild Card team, the Rangers may be competitive this year. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Rangers’ free agency.

Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. Texas signed him to a 5-year, $185 million contract in free agency. But as talented as deGrom is, his injury history cannot be ignored.

The New York Mets were hesitant to give deGrom a 5-year deal based on his previous history in regards to missing time. He will also be 35-years old which likely deterred other potential suitors. But the Rangers wanted a true ace and gave deGrom a lucrative contract.

If deGrom manages to stay healthy, the Rangers will see an uptick in wins based on his numbers alone. The right-hander is a powerful hurler who features an eye-popping repertoire of pitches. His veteran prowess will enhance the pitching rotation as well.

Signing Jacob deGrom was a high-risk, high-reward move by the Rangers.

Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney inked a $25 million contract over 2 years with Texas. The left-hander’s career was trending in a downward spiral prior to joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior worked his magic and helped Heaney turn his career around.

Heaney always featured impressive strikeout potential. But he finally found consistency, albeit with some injury trouble, in 2022.

In similar fashion to Jacob deGrom, there is injury concern with Andrew Heaney. But he will prove to be a capable option in the Rangers’ rotation if he avoids the IL.

Rangers’ other free agency moves

The Rangers made one major key move in addition to signing deGrom and Heaney, per Spotrac.

The Rangers kicked off the offseason by extending the qualifying offer to Martin Perez, who became one of two players to accept the offer. Perez adds another quality starter to the rotation. It is conceivable that Texas will feature one of the better pitching staffs in baseball during the 2023 campaign.

Players who were on the 2022 team such as Kole Calhoun and Kohei Arihara are still available in free agency as of this story’s publication.

Final thoughts, grade

The Rangers have displayed a willingness to spend money over the past two seasons. They signed infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term contracts last offseason to boost the offense. Meanwhile, they clearly focused on pitching this offseason.

Texas likely did not do enough to compete with the Astros in the AL West. The Rangers still have question marks in the bullpen and on offense. But this is a ball club that is attempting to build a winner. And it would not be surprising to see them make a Wild Card run.

The Jacob deGrom signing alone will play a pivotal role in their 2023 success. Signing Heaney and retaining Perez are intriguing moves as well.

The Rangers would have earned a better grade had they improved the bullpen. Nevertheless, it was still an above average offseason for Texas.

Final grade: B-