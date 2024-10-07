The New York Rangers have dealt with a massive injury this pre-season. Forward Artemi Panarin left two different exhibition games with a lower-body injury and missed some practice. On Monday, he was a full participant in practice, according to Vince Mercogliano of the USA Today.

“It's preseason,” Panarin told Rangers' reporters. “I had a little bit of issues with the lower body, but we did some treatments. I feel good today.” With just a few days to go before the season opener, Panarin quelled any worries that he wouldn't be ready for that game. “I feel good right now. I hope I'm good to go.”

The Rangers open the season on Wednesday with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They are defending the President's Trophy as the best team in the regular season last season. They won that trophy largely because of Panarin, who had one of the best seasons in franchise history.

Panarin scored 49 goals, 71 assists, and 120 points last season. All of those numbers rank in the top seven of seasons in Rangers history. He finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting last season, the second-highest finish of his career. Now that he is healthy, fans can focus on a great season ahead for their star forward.

Rangers outlook for the 2024-25 season

The Rangers must get another great season out of Panarin to rekindle their greatness from last year. His connection with Vincent Trochek blossomed in the playoffs and the two are set to be linemates again. While the Rangers have Panarin and he is the most important, there are other injuries to keep an eye on.

Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey both have injuries that could keep them out of opening night. According to Mercogliano, one of those players will have to go on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to make the salary cap work. That is more likely to be Vesey, as he is expected to be out a few months. Lindgren is skating and could return soon.

The other important piece for the Rangers moving forward is their goalie Igor Shesterkin. The former Vezina Trophy winner will ask for a contract that supersedes Jeremy Swayman and Ilya Sorokin. He will be the fourth expensive player on their roster and may necessitate a trade of captain Jacob Trouba.

The 2024-25 season feels like a “Last Dance” of sorts for the Rangers. Trouba will almost certainly be moved after the season, other players could be moving, and a massive Shesterkin contract could change a lot. They must get a great Panarin season to give them the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup.