The Texas Rangers found themselves up 10-0 on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series on Halloween night, inching closer to their first ever MLB championship.

Shortstop Corey Seager got a round of cheers from Rangers fans after another huge World Series home run. The Rangers also named replacements for Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer.

The Rangers did something on Tuesday not seen since the days of David Justice, Terry Pendleton, Greg Maddux and the Atlanta Braves.

As a team, the Rangers hit for the cycle in the 2nd inning. They are the first team to hit for the cycle within an inning of a World Series game since the 1991 Braves pic.twitter.com/SYVLg1crt2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2023

The Rangers got two hits each from Josh Jung, Marcus Semien and Travis Jankowski on the night. Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney gave up no earned runs in three innings and struck out two for the Rangers, who jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the middle of the fourth inning.

Fans began piling on the helpless Diamondbacks as they wondered aloud whether the mercy rule should be administered.

Rangers vs Dbacks right now pic.twitter.com/ADE8QRAoxe — Jo (@MavsStan41) November 1, 2023

Semien's home run in the top of the third inning made it a ten run game.

RANGERS ARE UP 🔟 AFTER THE MARCUS SEMIEN HR‼️ (via @Rangers)pic.twitter.com/IarkB55CL2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2023

His incredibly sweet swing was shown from a side angle, highlighting just how locked in the Rangers have been for the duration of the 2023 World Series so far.

That sweet Simmy swing. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/t0dehRneIk — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 1, 2023

“The best swinger for sure,” one fan said.

“When are Jankowski jerseys going on the shelves?” another fan asked.

Other fans wondered aloud whether a 2023 title would be the first for the Rangers, which it would be for a franchise that few expected to be in the position they are now.

Manager Bruce Bochy won three titles with the San Francisco Giants, and 2023 could be his fourth. It also could be the most memorable, when the smoke clears from all of the bombs the Rangers' hitters have been hitting so far this postseason.