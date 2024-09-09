Two days after Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy implied Kumar Rocker would not pitch in the Majors this year, Rocker is on the verge of doing just that. The Rangers will call up their pitching prospect after two stellar starts in Triple-A, the team announced on Monday.

Rocker, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will make his Major League debut on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners.

Compare that news to Saturday, when Bochy told reporters Rocker is “where he should be as far as his development right now.”

Rangers general manager Chris Young indicated on Sunday that the door wasn't completely closed for Rocker to pitch for the Big League club in 2024. He said the organization had not decided his fate for the rest of the season.

Rocker isn't the only pitcher the Rangers are adding to their rotation this week. Former Cy Young winners Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom will also rejoin the team in the coming days.

Kumar Rocker's dominant season forced the Rangers' hand

If it seems like the Rangers reversed course on Rocker rather quickly, it's because they did. And Rocker has everything to do with that.

In his first start at Triple-A Round Rock this year, he struck out 10 batters. He struck out eight on Friday in his second start. Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, he has a 0.91 ERA in seven starts with 47 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. He has given up only three walks and 13 hits in that time as batters have hit for a .128/.160/.216 slash line against him.

Rocker is a little over a year removed from Tommy John surgery, which delayed his start to 2024. Bochy believes he came back a different pitcher.

“I go back to last year, last Spring [Training] and he’s not even the same guy right now,” Bochy said. “Nothing’s bothering him. You can see how free and easy his delivery is, his command and everything.”

Bochy also called Rocker's slider a “plus-plus” pitch. Rocker's fastball has averaged 98.7 mph in the minors and Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News says “his hard curveball has been unhittable.”

With the Rangers' season having gone completely sideways, the defending World Series champions are now in 2025 mode. In lieu of competing for a playoff spot, it makes more sense at this point to give guys like deGrom and Scherzer some reps and promising prospects some experience. That includes Rocker.

Bochy expected Rocker to be in the mix for the starting rotation next season, regardless of whether he got a September look.

“He’ll be in Major League camp and probably competing for a job,” he said Friday. “That’s how well he’s throwing the ball.”