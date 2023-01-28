The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with 5 players on minor league contracts with invites to Spring Training, per the Rangers’ PR Twitter account. Notably, Texas agreed to terms with former New York Yankees’ top prospect Clint Frazier and former Kansas City Royals’ star pitcher Danny Duffy. Additionally, the Rangers brought in OF Travis Jankowski, RP Ian Kennedy, and RP Reyes Moronta.

The Rangers’ upgraded their pitching staff in high-profile fashion this offseason, highlighted by the signing of Jacob deGrom. But the offense has question marks. Texas expects their infield to produce at a high level with Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Nate Lowe leading the charge. But they have been in the market for outfield help.

Outfielder Clint Frazier was once regarded as a top prospect. The Yankees acquired him from the Cleveland Guardians and expected Frazier to serve a big role for them at some point. But things never panned out for him in New York.

Danny Duffy was previously an impactful pitcher for the Royals. The Los Angeles Dodgers later added Duffy, but he never threw a pitch for them due to injury.

Duffy and Frazier both have potential. These are low-risk, high-reward moves by the Rangers. It wouldn’t be surprising to see both players make the big league club out of Spring Training.

Texas will be an interesting team to follow in 2023. Winning the AL West will certainly be difficult amid the presences of the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. But the Rangers should be able to make an AL Wild Card run at the very least.