The Texas Rangers are reportedly acquiring veteran relief pitcher Andrew Chafin from the Detroit Tigers, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Chafin, a veteran left-handed pitcher, is set to help Texas amid their pursuit of defending their 2023 World Series championship victory. Detroit is getting RHPs Joseph Montalvo and Chase Lee in return, as reported by Evan Grant.

The Rangers hold a 52-55 record as of this story's writing. They are still afloat in both the American League West and Wild Card races, though. As a result, Texas is seemingly buying ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

It should be noted that the Rangers traded Michael Lorenzen to the Kansas City Royals. That move did not signal a rebuild, however. Texas needed to make room on the roster with pitchers such as Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle returning at some point. deGrom is nearing a return, something that will feel like a mid-season acquisition for the ball club.

Now Texas has turned to addressing the bullpen. Chafin will play a pivotal role down the stretch.

Rangers trade for veteran reliever Andrew Chafin

Chafin, 34, is in the middle of a strong season. The left-handed reliever has pitched to an impressive 3.16 ERA across 41 appearances. Chafin's first season in Detroit had been a success, but now he is ready for the next chapter of his career.

The Rangers won the World Series in 2023. The ball club has failed to replicate similar results so far in 2024. Injuries have been quite problematic, and a number of players have underperformed.

The good news for the Rangers is that they are still afloat in the playoff conversation. Additionally, Texas is going to be receiving a number of reinforcements over the next few weeks as players return from injuries. Adding Andrew Chafin will only help matters moving forward.

Perhaps Texas will look to make another move or two before the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The Rangers would benefit from offensive upgrades.