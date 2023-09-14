The Texas Rangers' past few weeks went from bad to worse when they lost Max Scherzer to a season-ending shoulder injury — a crucial blow for a team hanging on for their dear lives in the playoff race. Beyond the obvious impact Scherzer's loss will have on the Rangers' pitching staff, his inability to contribute to the team's push for the playoffs has also impacted team morale for the worse,

Even during their statement 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays that put them in a playoff position if the season ended yesterday, there was much consternation among the players in the Rangers' clubhouse. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe gave an insight towards just how impactful Scherzer's injury has been to the Rangers locker room.

“I felt it today. It was pretty weird today. Obviously, we made a [trade] for Max. For him to not have the chance to compete and give us those innings is tough for him and tough for us as a unit,” Lowe said, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

One silver lining the Rangers managed to cling onto in the aftermath of Max Scherzer's injury is that starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was able to channel those negative emotions and turn them into something positive. In Montgomery's case, he used Scherzer's loss as fuel to pitch as well as he could, throwing seven innings of shutout baseball as they blanked the Blue Jays, on the road no less.

“I was definitely bummed about Max, but I was furious about the way I’ve been throwing lately. I just kind of just took it all out there and let it out. It felt good to get a good one,” Montgomery said.

Nathaniel Lowe now hopes that it won't just be Jordan Montgomery who steps up for the Rangers' pitching corps in light of Max Scherzer's untimely injury.

“We’ve got other good arms who are dying to get the ball. We’ve got some guys who we believe in. Maybe they haven’t performed as well as they want to to this point, but they are chomping at the bit,” Lowe added.

The Rangers now have a golden opportunity in front of them to take a clean four-game sweep over the Blue Jays so they could move onto Cleveland on a high note.