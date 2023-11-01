Jacob deGrom is making an impact in the clubhouse for the Texas Rangers as the team tries to clinch its first World Series title.

Even though Jacob deGrom has been out since early in the season for the Texas Rangers, but he has been a key voice for the team in this playoff run, especially after the devastating Game 5 ALCS loss to the Houston Astros, in which Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead home run off of Jose Leclerc in the 9th inning. Jacob deGrom was the first to encourage the team in the clubhouse.

“Hey, we got our butts kicked,” deGrom said to the team after Game 5 against the Astros, according to Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports. “We played a really good game. These are all really good teams. That happens. It's how you respond, how you bounce back. You guys will get 'em tomorrow.”

The Rangers won games six and seven on the road in Houston to advance to the World Series, where they now lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 and have a chance to clinch the first championship in franchise history.

deGrom has kept the atmosphere light throughout the playoffs. On a flight back to Texas from Baltimore after taking a 2-0 series lead over the Orioles in the ALDS, deGrom had the flight attendant to tell Max Scherzer, who was dealing with a stomach bug, to wear a mask on the flight while playing cards. Max Scherzer obliged, and everyone got a laughout of it throughout the flight, according to Thosar.

While deGrom surely wishes he could have been pitching and helping his team win, he has played a role. He will try to come back next year and help the Rangers have another successful run.