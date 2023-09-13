Texas Rangers superstar Corey Seager collected his 1,000th major league hit in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Seager is 29 years old and has a highly decorated MLB career already. He came over from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2022 season and has not disappointed.

The Dodgers drafted Corey Seager with the 18th overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the team in 2015 and made a huge impact in his first full season in 2016. Seager won the NL Rookie of the Year award and finished third in NL MVP voting. He was a key part of several competitive Dodgers teams, including the one that won the World Series in 2020. Seager had a phenomenal playoff run, winning NLCS MVP and World Series MVP, his greatest career accomplishments.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the 2021 season, the Rangers inked Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract, the largest in franchise history. It was part of a series of big free agency signings the Rangers' front office has made over the past two off-seasons. Notably, Texas also signed Marcus Semien and Jacob deGrom to huge contracts.

Seager's first season with the Rangers was a bit of a mixed bag. It was his healthiest season since his rookie year; he appeared in 151 games. Seager averages around 98 games per season for his career (including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). That's a big reason it has taken this long for Seager to reach the 1,000-hit mark, despite his .292 career batting average.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

In 2022, Seager hit for a career-low average of .245, but he hit a career-high 33 home runs and made his fourth All-Star Game. Despite missing some time with a hamstring injury this year, Seager has been phenomenal. He has 30 home runs and an AL-best .337 batting average (plus three more hits tonight).

In fact, Seager would probably be at the top of the AL MVP race if it weren't for the two-way brilliance of Shohei Ohtani. Most major sports books don't even offer AL MVP futures anymore because Ohtani is so clearly the choice.

In any case, what an accomplishment for Seager, and what a season he has had across the board. Blue Jays pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu tossed the ball back towards the Rangers dugout after the leadoff single. Seager will have a souvenir to take home from Canada.