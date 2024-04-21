The Texas Rangers take on the Atlanta Braves. Our MLB odds series has our Rangers Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers Braves.
The Atlanta Braves are once again making the case that they are the best, most complete team in baseball. Through 19 games, the Braves are 14-5. They can see that the Philadelphia Phillies have won five in a row, and that the New York Mets have won six in a row, but they're leading both Philly and New York in the National League East standings thanks to a six-game winning streak of their own. The Braves simply don't have many holes in their batting order. They have Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna as their leading mashers, but the lower half of the order can rake as well. Travis d'Arnaud homered three times in Friday's win over the Texas Rangers, including a grand slam. He then homered again on Saturday in another Atlanta win over the defending World Series champions. The Braves can and do attack from everywhere. They do have some pitching injuries and limitations to deal with, but their offense very rarely scores fewer than five runs per game. If there is a team in Major League Baseball which is built to overcome pitching limitations, the Braves are it.
Here are the Rangers-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rangers-Braves Odds
Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-146)
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+122)
Over: 9.5 (-115)
Under: 9.5 (-105)
How To Watch Rangers vs. Braves
TV: ESPN
Stream: ESPN Plus
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread
The Rangers have lost the first two games of this weekend series. You know they will be motivated to fight back and salvage one game in this series, avoiding a sweep. The Rangers have too much talent to continuously fall short, even agaist a good Atlanta team. The Rangers, through 22 games, do not have a winning record (11-11). This team is going to figure things out. It certainly did last year. Bruce Bochy will make sure the Rangers adjust and evolve instead of remaining stuck.
What should help Texas in this game is that Atlanta is sending back-of-the-rotation starter Darius Vines to the bump. The Rangers should be able to tee off on Vines and score at least six or seven runs, putting pressure on the Braves' offense from the start.
Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread
The Braves have continued to score in 2024, picking up where they left off in 2023. They are so deep, so good, and so balanced that it's hard for opposing pitching staffs to find a hole or a weakness in the batting order. Want to pitch around one hitter? The next one will be nearly as good if not better. The Braves will expose any flaws in a pitcher or pitching staff, and Texas has not been up to the challenge in the first two games of this series. The Rangers' pitching hasn't been terrible, but it hasn't been able to hold Atlanta under five runs. The Braves simply have too many ways to score.
Final Rangers-Braves Prediction & Pick
The Braves regularly score five or more runs in a game. The Rangers should score at least five runs in a game started by Atlanta's Darius Vines. This is a game in which the total is very attractive. Take the over.
Final Rangers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5