ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers head to south Florida to take on the Florida Panthers Monday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Panthers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Rangers-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Panthers Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +172

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Rangers-Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers allowed just three goals in their first game against the Panthers this season. They were also able to win over 60 percent of the face-offs in that game. Now, the Rangers did end up losing, but they played more than good enough to win. In fact, when the Rangers allow three goals or less, they are 16-7-0. That is all 16 of their wins this season. If the Rangers can find a way to keep the Panthers under four goals Monday night, they will be in great position to win the game.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start in net for the Rangers. He is having just an average season, but his games lately have been pretty good. In his last four games, Shesterkin has held opponents to under three goals three times. In those three matchups, Shesterkin had a save percentage of .952. When a goaltender holds the opposing team to less than three goals, it becomes very easy to win a hockey game. If Shesterkin and the Rangers can keep the Panthers under four goals, they will have a great chance to win the game.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers are not playing their best hockey right now. However, it is not the fault of their play in the defensive zone. In their last five games, the Panthers are allowing 2.40 goals per game, even though they have lost four of those games. When the Panthers have allowed three goals or less this season, they have a record of 18-3-1. That includes their previous win over the Rangers. As long as the Panthers keep up their good work in the defensive zone, there is a possibility for them to win this game.

Sergei Bobrovsky is the likely starter in net for the Panthers on Monday night. He is having a very good season. Bobrovsky allows 2.80 goals per game while owning a save percentage of .895. His 16-7-1 record is tied for the third-best in the NHL. In December, the veteran goaltender has allowed just 2.24 goals per game, and he was the starter against the Rangers in their first matchup. Bobrovsky gives the Panthers a chance to win every time he is protecting the net, and this game will be no different for Florida. If Bobrovsky can have a good game, the Panthers will have a good game.

Final Rangers-Panthers Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty good game. I am not expecting a whole bunch of goals, so it will come down to which team can just be stronger in the defensive zone for longer. I think that will be the Panthers Monday night. For that reason, I will be taking the Panthers to win this game straight up at home.

Final Rangers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-210)