The Texas Rangers will travel to Central Florida to face the Tampa Bay Rays in a rematch of last season's American League Wildcard series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Rays prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rangers are coming off a three-game weekend series at home with the Chicago Cubs where they got off to a good start. Now, they go back to the place where their World Series run began.
The Rays are coming off a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. As they look past the Jays and onto the Rangers, they look to avenge the loss against the team that stepped on them en route to a World Series ring.
The Rangers went 4-2 against the Rays during the regular season. Ironically, they went 1-2 at Tropicana Field during the regular season. But then they won both games at the Trop during the three-game playoff series. Curiously, the Rangers are 4-6 over 10 regular-season games at Tropicana Field.
The Rangers will go for Dane Dunning on Monday. On the other hand, Ryan Pepiot will start for the Rays and attempt to make a mark against the champs.
MLB Odds
Rangers-Rays Odds
Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline: -102
Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Rays
Time: 6:50 PM ET/3:50 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers have continued where they left off from last season. Amazingly, when they needed a hit, they found a way to get it against the Cubs this past weekend. It was very reminiscent of what happened against the Rays last season. Let's look at the players from this lineup and analyze how some of them did last season against the Rays.
Adolis Garcia continues to pound the baseball, hitting it at will. Somehow, the Rangers beat the Rays last season despite Garcia only going 2 for 10 with one run against them. Jonah Heim was slightly more successful against Tampa Bay, going 3 for 8. Therefore, expect him to remain one of the central players in this matchup. Josh Jung also went 3 for 8 against the Rays in the two-game series, knocking in two runs and scoring one. Now, he hopes to replicate that success in this series.
One player who did not play well was Marcus Semien. Unfortunately, he was 1 for 9. But he made it count, using the one hit to drive in a run with a double and then scoring on the next at-bat. Meanwhile, the playoff MVP was Corey Seager. Seager went 5 for 8 against the Rays, battering two RBIs, scoring two runs, and clipping two doubles.
The Rangers have all those guys in their lineup. Yet, the one we are most excited about is Wyatt Langford. Langford started his career strong, going 3 for 8 in his first two games while driving in a run and scoring one. Look for him to be a focal part of this offense as the Rangers attempt to keep forming one of the best lineups in baseball.
The pitching staff deserves flowers for what they did against the Rays. After a year of struggles, the bullpen allowed no runs, while the pitching staff gave up one run total. Look for them to attempt to establish more consistency.
The Rangers will cover the spread if they can get into deep counts and make the Rays work harder for their outs. Then, they need to contain the Tampa hitters and avoid making a mistake down the middle of the plate.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rays have started strong to start the 2024 season. Now, they have their eyes set on avenging that loss and proving to the world that they can beat the champs. It all starts with a lineup that has four core players.
Randy Arozarena did his part during the two-game series, going 3 for 8 with a double. However, he also struck out twice and could not help build momentum. Yandy Diaz was virtually a ghost during the playoffs, going 1 for 8. Ultimately, he looks to do a little more this time around. Harold Ramirez also struggled. Sadly, he went 1 for 8 with two strikeouts. Josh Lowe went 1 for 4 with a run and a walk. Overall, the Rays struggled to score, and not a single hitter hit a home run.
But the pitching was mediocre, too. Therefore, this pitching staff must find ways to get around this dangerous lineup and limit mistakes. If the Rays can get to the later innings against the Rangers in the lead or in a tie, then they are in a much better situation.
The Rays will cover the spread if they can get the early lead and build some run support. Then, they must pitch carefully, especially to Seager, to avoid falling too far behind.
Final Rangers-Rays Prediction & Pick
While the Rangers dominated the playoff series, they have struggled in the regular season at Tropicana Field. The Rays also have a chip on their shoulder. The one advantage the Rangers had last season is missing: pitching. The Rangers are hurting in their rotation, as key guys are still finding their way back. Therefore, it will be much more challenging to win this game based on those metrics. Expect the Rays to get some momentum with a good hit or a walk early in the game. In the end, it will be enough to keep it close and cover the spread.
Final Rangers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)