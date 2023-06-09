It is the top two teams in all of baseball as the Texas Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Rays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rays just completed the sweep of the Minnesota Twins, and now have won six straight games. That brings them to winners of seven of their last ten, and a 46-19 record on the season. Meanwhile, the Rangers had their five-game winning streak snapped yesterday in a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals. They have also won seven of their last ten games and sit at 40-21 on the season. This may be an ALCS preview this weekend as two of the best teams in the league clash.

Here are the Rangers-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Rays Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-142)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Rays

TV: BSSW/BSSUN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Yesterday was just the fourth time all season that the Rangers' offense has been shut out. The Rangers hold the best run differential in the major leagues, but their pitching staff just took a major hit, losing Jacob de Grom for the year. Even with that, the Rangers cal rely on this quality offense. They are tops in the league in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage while ranking fourth in slugging. Leading the way with the hottest bat has been Marcus Semien. Semien failed to get a hit in the game yesterday, ending his hitting streak at 26 games. Still, he is batting .299 on the season with a .367 on-base percentage. In the last week, he has still been playing well as well. He has hit .333 over the last six games while driving in six runs.

Also swinging the bat well as of late in Jonah Heim. Heim, like most of the lineup, was hitless last night but is still hitting .333 this month with seven RBIs and a home run. Joining Heim with a great start to the month is Corey Seager. Seager is hitting .400 so far this month with a .444 on-base percentage. He has driven in six runs on the month, with a home run and four doubles.

On the hill today will be Andrew Heaney. Heaney has been solid this year, with a 4-3 record and 4.03 ERA. His last time out was not his best though. He only went three innings, giving up three runs, but also six hits and four walks in the game. Before that, he was on a streak of three straight games of going six or more innings while just giving up a run. He has had some issues with command this year, which has resulted in his pitch count getting high early, but if he can control that, he should be in for a solid outing.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Right behind the Rangers in terms of runs scored is the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are second in the league in runs scored, and second in on-base percentage. They have a little bit more power in the lineup than the Rangers. They are tops in the league in slugging and lead the league in home runs. The power has come from all over the line up too. Five different players have over ten home runs, with three guys at nine home runs on the season. Randy Arozarena is leading the team, along with Yandy Diaz at 12 home runs each.

Arozarena is in a little bit of a slump as of late. He is hitting just .217 in June so far but does have a home run and three RBIs so far this month. Arozarena is struggling to make contact as of late. He has struck out nine times this month so far. Yandy Diaz was not in the lineup Thursday, and it is currently considered day-to-day. he has been hitting well for over a month now. Since the start of May, he is hitting .308 while driving in 18 runs in that time.

The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound today. He has made two starts so far this year. The first time out was 4.1 innings, with three runs allowed, and taking a no-decision. The next time out was 5.1 innings with just one run given up, but once again a no-decision.

Final Rangers-Rays Prediction & Pick

This should be an amazing series to watch. The Rangers have a slightly better offense, while the Rays have slightly better pitching. Glasnow is still working himself into shape after missing the start of the season. That is not the best thing for a pitcher against this type of offense. It is highly doubtful that the Rangers' offense misses two days in a row. They are getting runs here and should be the ones to back.

Final Rangers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-142)