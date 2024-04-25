The UFC Vegas 91 Prelims finally draw to a close as we bring you our betting prediction and pick for the featured Prelim bout of the night, taking place in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Skilled finishers will clash as Brazil's Rani Yahya will take on California's Victor Henry. Check out our UFC odds series for our Yahya-Henry prediction and pick.
Rani Yahya (28-11-1) comes into this fight with a 13-5-1-1 UFC record since 2011. He's one of the longest-tenured bantamweights on the roster and at 39 years old, he's still got a fervor for the fight game. Yahya has gone 2-1 in his last three fights and dropped his latest bout in the first round, so expect him to be motivated for a revenge performance here. He stands 5'6″ with a 67-inch reach.
Victor Henry (23-6) comes in with a 2-1-0-1 record in the UFC during 2022-23. After a solid two wins through his first three fights, Henry faced his toughest test in Javid Basharat during his last fight. The bout was ruled a ‘No Contest' following an inadvertent groin strike to Henry, so he'll be eager to get this fight back as he tries to prove himself once again. He stands 5'7″ with a 68-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Rani Yahya-Victor Henry Odds
Rani Yahya: +300
Victor Henry: -400
Over 2.5 rounds: -145
Under 2.5 rounds: +115
Why Rani Yahya Will Win
Rani Yahya is still competing at a high level at almost 40 years old and his intensity for the fight game hasn't wavered in the slightest. He comes in as a very experienced grappler and will pose a constantly submission threat to Henry throughout this fight. He also has very technical striking and will use it to set up his grappling along the fence. While Yahya has never scored a KO/TKO win in his pro career, he boasts a whopping 21 wins by submission and will look to add another to his long list here.
Rani Yahya averages just under three takedowns landed per 15 minutes, but he's extremely effective at advancing position and finding submission opportunities once he's able to land. He's very quick to take the back, but Henry is an experienced grappler in his own right and won't give Yahya anything easy. Rani Yahya will have to be creative in his approach and look for Henry to make the first mistake upon which he can capitalize and find the submission win.
Why Victor Henry Will Win
Victor Henry had a massive opportunity to stun Javid Basharat as a heavy betting underdog in his last fight, but an inadvertent groin strike rendered him unable to continue with the bout. It was an unfortunate end to a bout Henry was probably training very hard for, so this will be a great opportunity for him to avenge the last performance and show us more of what he's capable of. Henry sports an impressive 72% takedown defense to Yahya's 24% accuracy, so don't expect Henry to give in to anything easily throughout this fight. He's the much more technical striker and if he can keep this fight on the feet, he should have every advantage to work with.
Victor Henry also has his black belt in jiu jitsu and has never been submitted in his career. With Yahya clearly having one path to victory in this fight, Henry will be able to dictate where the bout takes place and where he's most comfortable. Yahya could be underestimated his grappling skills, so don't be surprised if Victor Henry forces a sweep or takes the back and finds a submission win of his own.
Final Rani Yahya-Victor Henry Prediction & Pick
We've got a great scrap as the featured Prelim for UFC Vegas 91 and this should be a treat for all the grappling fans watching at home. Rani Yahya is one of the more experienced submission artists of this division and with 21 wins by the method, his path to victory will be clear as he tries to add another. Victory Henry, on the other hand, is also a BJJ black belt and has never lost by submission, making this an extremely tough task for Yahya to go out and finish this fight.
Victor Henry also has a massive edge in the striking department and he'll have the much faster punches and kicks coming back at his opponent. With how solid his takedown defense is, we should see Henry keep this fight standing as he tries to put Yahya away on the feet.
The betting lines here are fairly indicative of the matchup, so we'll have to side with Victor Henry to get this win. He's eager to showcase his skills following his last sub-par performance, so let's find some added value and take his prop to finish this fight.
Final Rani Yahya-Victor Henry Prediction & Pick: Victor Henry (-400); Wins Inside the Distance (+145)