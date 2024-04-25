We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 91 as we turn our attention towards this next bout in the Heavyweight Division. Jackson Wink MMA's Don'Tale Mayes will take on Brazil's newcomer Caio Machado in an exciting scrap among the big men. Check out our UFC odds series for our Mayes-Machado prediction and pick.
Don'Tale Mayes (10-6) has gone 3-4-0-1 in the UFC since 2019. Following an overturned ‘No Contest' against Hamdy Abdelwahab, Mayes went 1-2 and dropped fights to Augusto Sakai and Rodrigo Nascimento. He's seen decent competition within the promotion and now he'll be tasked with taking on a highly-touted newcomer. Mayes stands 6'6″ with an 81-inch reach.
Caio Machado (8-2-1) will make his second UFC walk after losing a unanimous decision to Mick Parkin during his debut bout. He won a contract on Dana White's Contender Series and was riding a seven-fight winning streak prior to his loss. He'll come into this fight as the short betting favorite as he takes on Mayes. Machado stands 6'4″ with a 78-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Don'Tale Mayes-Caio Machado Odds
Don'Tale Mayes: -101
Caio Machado: -119
Over 2.5 rounds: -170
Under 2.5 rounds: +140
Why Don'Tale Mayes Will Win
Don'Tale Mayes is coming in off two recent unanimous decision losses against primary wrestlers. Aside from that, he's been able to finish fights on the feet and has KO-wins over the likes of Andrei Arlovski and Josh Parisian. Mayes also has the experience of standing across from Ciryl Gane in just his second UFC fight, so the thought of an up-and-coming prospect shouldn't faze him in the slightest. His opponent here will be a willing striker, so expect Mayes to put his kickboxing on display as he tries to get himself back on track with a win.
Don'Tale Mayes will want to avoid fighting from his back in this fight and with his recent losses due to the ground game, the script to beat him could be clear to his opponents. Mayes will have to turn away any wrestling from Machado and keep this fight in the clinch. Mayes will be the bigger, longer fighter and he should come in heavier than his opponent as well – look for Mayes to hang Machado along the fence as he looks for opportunities to do damage in the clinch.
Why Caio Machado Will Win
Caio Machado had an opportunity to follow-up his dominant DWCS performance with a win over an established vet, but his boxing just wasn't up-to-speed with a fighter like Mick Parkin. The loss should have taught Machado that there's levels to the fight game and he'll have to improved the areas where he comes up short. He's certainly a danger when it comes to his grappling and he's even harder to bring down, sporting an 82% takedown defense rate. Machado won't be keen to give anything easy to Mayes on the ground, so expect this fight to mostly take place on the feet.
Machado was out-worked in the boxing pace by Mick Parkin in his last fight, but his opponent this time around doesn't throw nearly as many strikes per minute. Machado is much more active in terms of his hands and the main focus for him will be keeping his output high and not wavering with his cardio. If he can push the pace back at Mayes and have the better cardio down the stretch, he should turn this fight in his favor.
Final Don'Tale Mayes-Caio Machado Prediction & Pick
We'll have another fun matchup at heavyweight in this fight between active brawlers. Don'Tale Mayes will be the bigger fighter here and his experience should drive his performance on Saturday. He's got the heavier hands and will succeed fighting from the clinch, but he'll have to be wary of the varied attacks from Machado.
Caio Machado comes in as the slight favorite due to his hand speed and versatility on the ground. If he can get Mayes flat on his back, he will be in a great position to finish this fight from mount. Still, he needs to work on his striking defense and keep his guard strong through Mayes' power shots.
Don'Tale Mayes can win this fight if he's able to hurt Machado early and make his power known from the first few exchanges. He should mix his attacks to the body and work to get Machado dropping his hands early.
Ultimately, this fight is extremely close in terms of a matchup and the skill sets should prove to cancel each other out in many aspects. I like the activity from Machado, but Mayes has been here before and his striking power will be a constant threat. We're going to lean with Don'Tale Mayes to get the win, but we like the total over even more as both fighters will be tough to put away in this tight matchup.
Final Don'Tale Mayes-Caio Machado Prediction & Pick: Don'Tale Mayes (-101); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-170)