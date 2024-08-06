The University of Miami Hurricanes have a storied football tradition, boasting numerous national championships, conference titles, and legendary players who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Before Miami (FL) football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in Hurricanes history.

Michael Irvin, known as “The Playmaker,” is one of the most electrifying wide receivers in Miami history. Known for his speed, agility, and big-play ability, Irvin played a crucial role in Miami's 1987 national championship team. He finished his college career with 143 receptions for 2,423 yards and 26 touchdowns, setting school records at the time.

Irvin's standout performances and leadership on the field helped establish Miami as a dominant force in college football during the 1980s. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowl titles. Irvin's contributions to Miami football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest Hurricanes.

2. Ed Reed (S, 1998-2001)

Ed Reed is widely regarded as one of the greatest safeties in college football history. Known for his intelligence, ball-hawking ability, and leadership, Reed was a key player in Miami's dominant defense during his tenure. He finished his college career with 288 tackles, 21 interceptions, and four touchdowns, earning All-American honors and winning the Jim Thorpe Award in 2001.

Reed's impact on the field was immense, helping lead Miami to a national championship in 2001 and establishing the Hurricanes as one of the best defenses in college football history. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections and winning a Super Bowl. Reed's contributions to Miami football and his professional success secure his place among the all-time greats.

3. Warren Sapp (DT, 1992-1994)

Warren Sapp is one of the most dominant defensive tackles in Miami history. Known for his strength, quickness, and disruptive ability, Sapp earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Lombardi Award in 1994 as the nation's best lineman. He finished his college career with 176 tackles, 19.5 sacks, and numerous tackles for loss.

Sapp's impact on the field helped lead Miami to significant defensive success during his tenure. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft and went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections and winning a Super Bowl.

Ray Lewis is one of the most iconic and accomplished linebackers in Miami history. Known for his intensity, leadership, and playmaking ability, Lewis earned All-American honors in 1995 and finished his college career with 388 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three interceptions. His standout performances helped lead Miami to significant defensive success during his tenure.

Lewis went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, winning two Super Bowls, and being named Super Bowl MVP.

5. Ken Dorsey (QB, 1999-2002)

Ken Dorsey is one of the most successful quarterbacks in Miami football history, known for his leadership, accuracy, and poise under pressure. Dorsey led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001 and a 34-2 record as a starter. He finished his college career with 9,565 passing yards and 86 touchdowns, earning numerous accolades and setting school records.

Dorsey's standout performances and leadership on the field helped establish Miami as a dominant force in college football during his tenure. Although his professional career was brief, Dorsey's impact on Miami football and his record-setting performances secure his place among the greatest Hurricanes.

6. Jim Kelly (QB, 1979-1982)

Jim Kelly is one of the most talented and accomplished quarterbacks in Miami history. Known for his strong arm, accuracy, and leadership, Kelly set numerous school records during his tenure with the Hurricanes. He finished his college career with 5,233 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, leading Miami to significant success in the early 1980s.

Kelly went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, leading the team to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

7. Gino Torretta (QB, 1989-1992)

Gino Torretta is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Miami history, known for his leadership, accuracy, and ability to win big games. Torretta won the Heisman Trophy in 1992 after leading the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1991 and a perfect 12-0 season in 1992. He finished his college career with 7,690 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, setting numerous school records.

8. Ted Hendricks (DE, 1966-1968)

Ted Hendricks, known as “The Mad Stork,” is one of the most dominant defensive ends in college football history. Known for his size, speed, and playmaking ability, Hendricks was a three-time All-American and finished his college career with 327 tackles and 18 sacks. His standout performances helped lead Miami to significant defensive success during his tenure.

Hendricks went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections and winning four Super Bowls.

9. Bennie Blades (S, 1985-1987)

Bennie Blades is one of the most dominant safeties in Miami history. Known for his hard-hitting style, ball-hawking ability, and leadership, Blades earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 1987 as the nation's top defensive back. He finished his college career with 286 tackles and 19 interceptions, setting school records at the time.

Blades's impact on the field helped lead Miami to significant defensive success during his tenure, including a national championship in 1987. He was the third overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft and went on to have a successful professional career with the Detroit Lions.

10. Russell Maryland (DT, 1986-1990)

Russell Maryland is one of the most accomplished defensive tackles in Miami history. Known for his strength, quickness, and disruptive ability, Maryland earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Outland Trophy in 1990 as the nation's best interior lineman. He finished his college career with 279 tackles and 25 sacks, setting numerous school records.

Maryland's impact on the field helped lead Miami to two national championships in 1987 and 1989. He was the first overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft and went on to have a successful NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and winning three Super Bowls.

Honorable Mentions

Several other players have made significant contributions to the Miami Hurricanes football program: