As of this moment, just weeks before the 2024 season is set to kick off, there hasn't been this much optimism around the Miami (FL) football program in years. The question is: will that change after kickoff?

The 2024 Miami Hurricanes are set to start their season in Week 1 against longtime rival, though rarely faced, Florida Gators on the road in Gainesville. This rare rivalry matchup holds massive implications, ranging from in-state bragging rights and gaining the upper hand in recruiting to determining the future of the program, starting with the potential removal of the losing head coach.

The Gators aren't the only challenge this season. The Hurricanes are set for more tough matchups as they hope to earn a trip to just their second ACC title game in school history.

Getting back to and winning the conference has always been a goal for the Hurricanes, but this season that goal feels more tangible than in years past. Thanks to three impressive recruiting classes under head coach Mario Cristobal and staff, plus some noteworthy transfer portal additions this offseason, Miami football is set to truly compete with the top tier of the ACC.

Many believe this can indeed happen this season, along with other lofty goals. So, let's get into some bold predictions for the 2024 Miami football season.

Miami football starts with a massive win over Florida

The Hurricanes start their season in a big way. For starters, it's against SEC competition, which is never easy. Secondly, it's against in-state rival Florida. These are two teams with a storied past, although they haven't met often in recent years.

As mentioned, this game has significant implications, but the one everyone will be talking about is the fate of the losing team. Both head coaches have a lot to prove in their third seasons, and a loss could create a domino effect leading to more defeats — and who knows, maybe a pink slip for said coach.

Miami is the more talented team, or at least it should be. The Hurricanes walk away with a decisive victory over the Gators, winning in Gainesville for the first time since 2002.

Cam Ward will win ACC Player of the Year, be considered for Heisman Trophy

About 95 percent of the hype surrounding this Miami football team this season is due to quarterback Cam Ward. Once Miami finally convinced him to come to Coral Gables instead of entering the NFL Draft, the entire dynamic shifted in the ACC, and the Hurricanes instantly became one of the top three teams in the conference. That's how big Ward's arrival is for this team.

Ward likely still isn't getting the hype he deserves simply because of where he's been playing during his collegiate career to date. He started at Incarnate Word, an FCS school, before making his way to Washington State the last two years. There, he threw for just shy of 7,000 yards and 48 touchdowns to 16 interceptions.

What's interesting about the ACC this season is that it has several portal addition quarterbacks spread across the conference, but Ward may be the best of them all. If he leads Miami to the ACC title game, he's more than likely going to be the ACC Player of the Year and earn a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Miami football will have a top 10 offense in 2024

The Hurricanes were by no means slouches on offense last season, but once Tyler Van Dyke went down, the team became one-dimensional on that side of the ball. Even when Van Dyke was upright, he was plagued by inconsistencies, making way too many turnovers. The result was the Hurricanes posting the No. 31 ranked total offense last season. That should be greatly improved this season.

Again, you have to consider the potential impact that Ward brings to the table. If he can take care of the ball and facilitate it to his playmakers like wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and others, then this can be one of the better offenses in the entire country.

But Ward aside, the Hurricanes also boast one of the best offensive lines and wide receiver corps this year, according to PFF. Not to mention their backfield got a massive upgrade in Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez, who joins Mark Fletcher and freshmen Jordan Lyle and Chris Johnson Jr. This team has the firepower; now they just have to execute.

Rueben Bain Jr. will be ACC sack leader, top 15 in the country

If we're going to talk about this year's defense, which should also be solid, then we have to talk about Miami football's talented sophomore edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

He helped the Hurricanes tie at 19th in the country in team sacks with 35. In just his freshman season last year, Bain had 7.5 of those, which ranked 47th best in the country, tying with teammate Francisco Mauigoa and others. Bain looks to add to that in just his second season.

With other additions on the defensive front, it will perhaps be even more difficult for opposing offenses to stop Bain this year, not to mention his development. Sack leaders in the top 15 last year had 9.5 sacks or better. It's not hard to fathom Bain adding two more sacks this year, and maybe even more. He will have to hold off the conferences sack leader from last year in Louisville's Ashton Gillotte, who had 11 and ranked 10th best in the country.

Miami football will win the ACC Championship

Probably the boldest prediction of them all is that Miami will win the ACC. In 20 years, that's something the Hurricanes have never done. Entering the ACC back in 2004, they were set to dominate the conference similar to how they did the Big East all those years. But that's never come close to happening, with Miami making just one measly conference championship game appearance.

When you add in the fact that Clemson and Florida State, although still extremely talented and capable of winning the ACC again, have a few question marks surrounding them, Miami's path becomes clearer. That's not to say that Miami doesn't have its own question marks, but they have their most talented team in probably decades, with a quarterback and skill position players to compete against anybody they play.

Miami will win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff.