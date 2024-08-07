The TCU Horned Frogs have a storied football tradition, marked by exceptional individual talent and team success. From legendary figures who shaped the early days of the program to modern stars who have led TCU to national prominence, these players have left an indelible mark on the history of TCU football. Here, just before TCU football kicks off for the 2024 season, we celebrate the ten greatest players in Horned Frogs history.

LaDainian Tomlinson is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in college football history. During his time at TCU, Tomlinson shattered records and earned numerous accolades. He led the nation in rushing yards in 1999 and 2000, and his 2,158 rushing yards in 2000 remain one of the highest single-season totals in NCAA history. Tomlinson's combination of speed, power, and vision made him nearly unstoppable on the field.

Tomlinson's impact on TCU football was profound, helping to elevate the program's national profile. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, where he continued to showcase his exceptional talent and work ethic.

2. Davey O'Brien (QB, 1936-1938)

Davey O'Brien is a legendary figure in TCU football history and one of the most iconic players in college football. As the quarterback for the Horned Frogs, O'Brien led TCU to a national championship in 1938 and won the Heisman Trophy that same year. Known for his exceptional passing skills, leadership, and toughness, O'Brien set numerous records and left a lasting legacy. He completed 93 of 166 passes for 1,457 yards and 19 touchdowns in his Heisman-winning season, showcasing his ability to dominate the game.

O'Brien's impact on TCU football extends beyond his playing days. The Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the nation's best college quarterback, is named in his honor, ensuring that his contributions to the sport are remembered and celebrated.

3. Sammy Baugh (QB, 1934-1936)

Sammy Baugh, also known as “Slingin' Sammy,” is another legendary figure in TCU football history. Baugh revolutionized the quarterback position with his exceptional passing ability and versatility. During his time at TCU, he led the Horned Frogs to two bowl victories and earned All-American honors. Baugh's performance in the 1936 Sugar Bowl, where he threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns, is still remembered as one of the greatest bowl game performances in history.

Baugh's influence on the game extended beyond college, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Washington Redskins. His contributions to the sport have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

4. Bob Lilly (DT, 1959-1961)

Bob Lilly, known as “Mr. Cowboy,” is one of the most dominant defensive players in TCU history. As a defensive tackle, Lilly's combination of size, strength, and agility made him a disruptive force on the field. He earned All-American honors in 1960 and 1961 and was a key contributor to TCU's success during his tenure. Lilly's impact on the defensive line was unmatched, as he consistently overpowered opposing offensive linemen and made crucial plays.

Lilly's success continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys. His contributions to both TCU and professional football have solidified his place as one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the sport.

5. Jim Swink (RB, 1954-1956)

Jim Swink was one of the most electrifying running backs in TCU history. Known for his speed and elusiveness, Swink was a two-time All-American and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1955. During his college career, Swink amassed 2,618 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns, leading the Horned Frogs to two Southwest Conference championships. Swink's ability to make defenders miss and break off long runs made him a constant threat on the field.

Swink's impact on TCU football was profound, as he helped to establish the program as a national power during the 1950s. His contributions to the game have earned him a place among the all-time greats.

6. Jerry Hughes (DE, 2006-2009)

Jerry Hughes was a dominant defensive end for the Horned Frogs, known for his relentless pass rush and playmaking ability. Hughes earned All-American honors in 2008 and 2009 and was a two-time winner of the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation's top defensive end. During his college career, Hughes recorded 28.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss, consistently disrupting opposing offenses and making big plays.

Hughes' impact on TCU's defense was significant, helping to lead the Horned Frogs to a BCS bowl victory in 2010. His success in college paved the way for a productive NFL career, where he has continued to showcase his exceptional talent.

Andy Dalton is one of the most successful quarterbacks in TCU history, leading the Horned Frogs to unprecedented success during his tenure. Dalton was a three-year starter and finished his college career with 10,314 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, and a 42-7 record as a starter. He led TCU to a perfect 13-0 season in 2010, culminating in a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin. Dalton's leadership, accuracy, and ability to make plays under pressure were key to the Horned Frogs' success.

Dalton's impact on TCU football extends beyond his statistics, as he helped to elevate the program to national prominence. His success in the NFL has further solidified his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in TCU history.

8. Jason Verrett (CB, 2011-2013)

Jason Verrett was a standout cornerback for the Horned Frogs, known for his exceptional coverage skills and playmaking ability. During his time at TCU, Verrett earned All-American honors and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. He finished his college career with 160 tackles, 9 interceptions, and 34 passes defended. Verrett's ability to lock down opposing receivers and make crucial plays in the secondary made him one of the top defensive players in the nation.

Verrett's impact on TCU's defense was profound, as he helped to elevate the Horned Frogs' secondary to one of the best in college football. His success in the NFL has further solidified his reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks in TCU history.

9. Aaron Schobel (DE, 1997-2000)

Aaron Schobel was a dominant defensive end for the Horned Frogs, known for his relentless pass rush and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. During his time at TCU, Schobel recorded 31 sacks and 51 tackles for loss, setting school records and earning All-American honors. His impact on the field was significant, as he consistently made big plays and provided leadership on the defensive line.

Schobel's success in college paved the way for a productive NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, where he continued to showcase his exceptional talent and work ethic. His contributions to TCU football have earned him a place among the all-time greats.

10. Max Duggan (QB, 2019-2022)

Max Duggan is one of the most recent stars of TCU football, known for his leadership, toughness, and playmaking ability. During his time at TCU, Duggan displayed remarkable resilience and determination, leading the Horned Frogs through several challenging seasons. In 2022, Duggan had a breakout season, guiding TCU to an impressive record and earning numerous accolades for his performance. That season, he helped the Horned Frogs earn their first appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Duggan was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round at 239th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's currently attempting to earn a roster spot as the team is in training camp, preparing for the 2024 season.