Dillon Brooks is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA due to his myriad antics and shenanigans to throw his opponents off their games.

But while Brooks often brings around his irritating bag of tricks, the Houston Rockets star is still an All-Defensive Second Team selection. As a result, Brooks is instantly a heated villain in the NBA. Here is Dillon Brooks' top 10 villain moments, ranked.

1. Shoving the cameraman

One of Brooks' most controversial moments was when Brooks shoved a cameraman in a game against the Miami Heat. Cameraman Jason Jackson was injured in the loose-ball play that saw Brooks make what seemed like an intentional shove, taking a hit in the elbow and shoulder. Although the then Grizzlies star apologized, the league slapped him with a $35K fine.

2. Scuffle with Donovan Mitchell

In a game in 2023, after Dillon Brooks was blocked, the then Grizzlies star fell to the ground. However, while rolling, he appeared to intentionally hit Donovan Mitchell below the groin. Unhappy with the sequence, the Cleveland Cavaliers star retaliated by going after Brooks. It was a scuffle that could've escalated into an ugly brawl.

3. Getting tangled with Draymond Green

When you have someone like Brooks who loves getting in anyone's grill, and a volatile player like Draymond Green, you can bet that chaos can ensue in just about any moment.

Like a ticking time bomb, both Green and Brooks eventually got into a heated scuffle. Both players weren't planning on backing down against each other as the officials had to separate these two polarizing stars.

4. Booed in Manila

It's one thing to be booed in the NBA, but to be public enemy No. 1 on the other side of the world is a whole new level.

While playing for the Canadian national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, it didn't help that the arena was stacked with Filipino Laker fans. As a result, it was only natural for Brooks to be dubbed as the villain by the country. Nonetheless, Brooks used the boos as motivation to help Canada capture a podium finish.

5. Trolling Klay Thompson

Brooks certainly loves to get in his opponents' heads. He didn't make an exception for one half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson. After converting a triple in his face, Brooks made sure to let Thompson know who he was. However, shortly after, Thompson made sure to remind the polarizing star how many championships he has compared to Brooks' zero.

6. The pregame stare down

Before the games commence, Brooks has made it a ritual to stare the opposing bench down with the hopes of providing some intimidation. While Brooks is playing psychological warfare, it doesn't always work.

In fact, even Canadian national team teammate Jamal Murray even joined in on the fun. However, Brooks wasn't breaking character, making the scene even more hilarious.

7. Not respecting anyone until they give him 40

Although Brooks was a superfan back in his high school days, it seems that something made the Houston Rockets star dislike the King when he got into the NBA.

In fact, in the midst of a tough playoff series against the Lakers, Brooks revealed that he had no respect for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers until they drop a 40 on him. Coincidentally, the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies by 40 to close out the series.

8. Letting Memphis know

Brooks wasn't exactly thrilled when the Memphis Grizzlies opted not to retain his services. As a result, this paved the way for the Houston Rockets to pick up the reputable defender. When the Rockets met the Grizzlies for the first time, Brooks exploded for 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting with the intention of reminding them about their “mistake” during the offseason.

9. A warning shot to Team USA

Prior to Team USA's exhibition match against 2023 FIBA World Cup Bronze medalist Canada, Brooks granted an interview and revealed that Canada will be ready to lock horns against a star-studded Team USA cast. It was a strong pregame statement made by the Houston Rocket. But unfortunately, Brooks and Canada would fall 86-72.

10. Walking past Team USA postgame interviews

After Canada fell to Team USA, Brooks wasn't done with his antics. After trying to mess with Team USA before and during the game, Brooks continued with his shenanigans. In postgame interviews for Team USA players, Brooks was caught passing through them, including Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards. It was an eyebrow-raising move but understandable in Brooks' case.