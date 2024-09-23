It's always a great time when a player goes off for at least 50 points in a single game. In fact, some NBA players become stars by doing so. However, there are times when a random player suddenly decides to have an unusual game, which can be considered an outlier by many. Here's the 10 least-expected players to produce a 50-point game.

10. TJ Warren

When the NBA decided to push through the 2019-2020 season inside the NBA Bubble, there were plenty of strange things that happened. NBA games featured little to no audiences, and everyone else who didn't play had to wear a mask.

However, one of the most unusual sights was TJ Warren exploding for a career-high 53 points for the Indiana Pacers in a 127-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. He made 9 of 12 threes despite being guarded by All-Star Ben Simmons. Since then, Warren has yet to come close to 50.

Although Brandon Jennings is a walking bucket, no one expected him to go off for 55 points as early as his seventh NBA game.

Crazy enough, Jennings actually poured 29 of his total output in the third quarter alone to help the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the Golden State Warriors, 129-125. He also made seven of his eight three-point attempts. Unfortunately, Jennings has yet to replicate that feat.

8. Andre Miller

Andre Miller is known for his longevity, having rarely missed a game during his career. However, scoring in bunches wasn't really his forte.

But in a game against the Dallas Mavericks, Miller made an exception. Miller dropped a career-high 52 points while making a franchise-record 22 field goals. Miller's surprise performance allowed the Portland Trail Blazers to escape the Dallas Mavericks, 114-112 in overtime.

After tearing his ACL, Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, was never the same. However, in a game against the Utah Jazz, Rose suddenly decided to turn back the clock to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz, 128-125. Rose exploded for 50 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds. The 50-point outing ultimately cemented his NBA comeback.

6. Saddiq Bey

After averaging just 16.3 points during the regular season, Detroit Pistons first-round draft pick Saddiq Bey decided to score in nearly unlimited fashion. He exploded for 51 points in a 134-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Bey also made 10 out of 14 from rainbow country to go along with nine rebounds.

Although the first-round draft pick showed signs of promise for the Pistons, it seems the team just couldn't resist trading for James Wiseman. Since then, Bey has yet to reach the 40-point mark, let alone 50. Furthermore, injuries have hampered his game.

In the last game of the season for the Phoenix Suns, a 39-year-old Jamal Crawford wanted to give Suns fans an explosive end to the 2018-19 season. Although the Suns still lost 120-109, Crawford stole the show by tallying 51 points off the bench.

While Crawford has previously scored 50-point games, his performance came as a surprise due to his age. In fact, it was a performance that made Crawford the oldest player to drop a 50 piece. In fact, Crawford only played one more game in his career.

4. Mo Williams

A lot of NBA fans remember Mo Williams for being LeBron James' partner in Cleveland. But after leaving the Cavaliers, Williams decided to show everyone that he was just as good without James.

With the Timberwolves, Williams torched the Indiana Pacers for 52 points, spiked by six threes. His masterful performance helped the Wolves put an end to their 15-game losing streak during the 2014-15 season.

3. Terrence Ross

In terms of random 50-point games, Terrence Ross had to be up there. Prior to a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ross was entering the matchup having a career scoring average of 7.4 points per game.

However, Ross suddenly surprised everyone after putting up 51 points and nine rebounds while making 10 three-pointers. Unfortunately, the Clippers spoiled Ross' big night by winning 126-118 over the Toronto Raptors.

2. Corey Brewer

In recent memory, there's no question that Corey Brewer also had a random 50-point outing. Coming into the Wolves' game against the Houston Rockets averaging only 8.8 points per game during the regular season, Brewer feasted on fastbreaks and transition plays to help him get to 51 points.

According to reports, Brewer dropped 26 in the first half before following up with 25 in the second half.

1. Malachi Flynn

The Pistons were a cellar dweller during the 2023-24 season. In fact, the Atlanta Hawks added to the Pistons' woes after beating them 121-113. However, in the losing effort, Malachi Flynn emerged as a bright spot for the Pistons. Despite coming into the game with a career scoring average of 5.2 points per game, Flynn exploded for 50 points on 72% shooting from the field overall.

According to a report by CBS Sports, Flynn has the lowest career scoring average to drop a 50-piece. Furthermore, the Pistons guard is only the third NBA player to score 50 points off the bench.